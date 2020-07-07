A peek at ChampionX Corporation (CHX): Who has invested in It?

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE: CHX) is -71.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $34.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.71 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.43%.

At last check, trading at $9.28, the stock is -10.20% and -4.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -4.38% at the moment leaves the stock -51.92% off its SMA200. CHX registered -69.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.50.

The stock witnessed a -11.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.16%, and is 3.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.87% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $1.09B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 221.28% and -73.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Analyst Forecasts

ChampionX Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $224.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.00% year-over-year.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.48M, and float is at 77.11M with Short Float at 15.04%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.64 million shares valued at $43.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.86% of the CHX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.92 million shares valued at $39.79 million to account for 8.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.84 million shares representing 8.83% and valued at over $39.34 million, while Boston Partners holds 6.12% of the shares totaling 4.74 million with a market value of $27.26 million.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at ChampionX Corporation (CHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 2 times.