AKBA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Now

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) is 106.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.99 and a high of $13.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKBA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.06 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.39%.

At last check, trading at $13.45, the stock is 9.87% and 16.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 77.93% off its SMA200. AKBA registered 198.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.03.

The stock witnessed a 7.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.13%, and is 11.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $350.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 349.83% and -1.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.40%).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Analyst Forecasts

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $74.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.60% in year-over-year returns.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), with 4.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.66% while institutional investors hold 66.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.40M, and float is at 104.29M with Short Float at 5.73%. Institutions hold 63.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 17.53 million shares valued at $132.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.46% of the AKBA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.13 million shares valued at $76.82 million to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Consonance Capital Management LP which holds 7.12 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $53.98 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 6.56 million with a market value of $49.72 million.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOWEN MAXINE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOWEN MAXINE sold 4,567 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $12.05 per share for a total of $55032.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24133.0 shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that GILMAN STEVEN C (Director) sold a total of 4,567 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $12.08 per share for $55169.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38864.0 shares of the AKBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Smith Cynthia (Director) disposed off 4,567 shares at an average price of $12.10 for $55261.0. The insider now directly holds 37,833 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.71% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.2% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.57.