Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ABUS Stock Is Going Next

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) is -32.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $3.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABUS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 52.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.90, the stock is -0.74% and 4.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -3.15% off its SMA200. ABUS registered -16.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0182 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1877.

The stock witnessed a -8.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.47%, and is -3.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 8.75% over the month.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $125.53M and $6.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 131.31% and -48.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (203.20%).

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $1.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.80% this year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), with 20.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.16% while institutional investors hold 50.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.68M, and float is at 44.46M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 35.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 6.87 million shares valued at $6.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the ABUS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cowen and Company, LLC with 4.33 million shares valued at $4.37 million to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 2.48 million shares representing 3.59% and valued at over $2.5 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 2.05 million with a market value of $2.07 million.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 13.49% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.03% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.31.