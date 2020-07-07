bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) down -33.81% since start of the year

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is -33.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.95 and a high of $143.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLUE stock was last observed hovering at around $58.08 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 6.19%.

At last check, trading at $64.27, the stock is 1.39% and 4.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 10.66% at the moment leaves the stock -12.50% off its SMA200. BLUE registered -54.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.70.

The stock witnessed a -13.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.68%, and is -4.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has around 1153 employees, a market worth around $3.94B and $54.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.01% and -55.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.40%).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Analyst Forecasts

bluebird bio Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.63 with sales reaching $66.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 241.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 401.70% in year-over-year returns.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Top Institutional Holders

384 institutions hold shares in bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE), with 343.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 110.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.59M, and float is at 55.38M with Short Float at 13.64%. Institutions hold 109.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 6.82 million shares valued at $313.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.26% of the BLUE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 6.81 million shares valued at $313.1 million to account for 12.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 4.34 million shares representing 7.80% and valued at over $199.51 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.96% of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $178.14 million.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith-Farrell Joanne, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Smith-Farrell Joanne sold 170 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $65.23 per share for a total of $11089.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22387.0 shares.

bluebird bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that WENTWORTH KORY JAMES (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 154 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $65.23 per share for $10045.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10190.0 shares of the BLUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Davidson David (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 42 shares at an average price of $64.03 for $2689.0. The insider now directly holds 39,892 shares of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -13.77% down over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 20.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.59% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.81.