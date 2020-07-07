Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) is 12.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The CETX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.05%.

At last check, trading at $1.41, the stock is -26.56% and 1.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock 10.07% off its SMA200. CETX registered -40.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6599 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2376.

The stock witnessed a -32.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.89%, and is -13.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 14.04% over the month.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) has around 235 employees, a market worth around $20.57M and $46.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 135.00% and -62.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.50%).

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Analyst Forecasts

Cemtrex Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 72.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Cemtrex Inc. (CETX), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.36% while institutional investors hold 13.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.06M, and float is at 8.68M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 10.77% of the Float.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.