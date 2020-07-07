Check out this: Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) is on the verge of a huge rally

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) is 26.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.75 and a high of $15.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.97 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $13.64, the stock is -1.29% and 8.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 23.49% off its SMA200. VRT registered 38.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.25.

The stock witnessed a 2.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.84%, and is 13.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $4.79B and $897.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.90. Profit margin for the company is -29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.05% and -9.40% from its 52-week high.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertiv Holdings Co. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $953.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Top Institutional Holders

92 institutions hold shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), with 130.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.61% while institutional investors hold 49.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.66M, and float is at 68.73M with Short Float at 8.54%. Institutions hold 29.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE with over 118.26 million shares valued at $1.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 36.01% of the VRT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eminence Capital, LP with 17.79 million shares valued at $153.91 million to account for 5.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 15.97 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $138.11 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 11.75 million with a market value of $101.68 million.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.