Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Is Down -52.16% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) is -52.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $23.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The DENN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.51 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.41%.

At last check, trading at $9.10, the stock is -17.18% and -14.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -4.32% at the moment leaves the stock -43.62% off its SMA200. DENN registered -56.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.83.

The stock witnessed a -29.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.27%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $520.58M and $486.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.23 and Fwd P/E is 16.54. Profit margin for the company is 22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.20% and -61.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (112.50%).

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Analyst Forecasts

Denny’s Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $43.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 184.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -70.40% in year-over-year returns.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Top Institutional Holders

235 institutions hold shares in Denny’s Corporation (DENN), with 1.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.37% while institutional investors hold 98.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.30M, and float is at 53.80M with Short Float at 4.08%. Institutions hold 95.62% of the Float.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Denny’s Corporation (DENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOLFINGER F MARK, the company’s President. SEC filings show that WOLFINGER F MARK sold 6,884 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $11.42 per share for a total of $78617.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

Denny’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Bode Christopher D (Sr. VP Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $20.61 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22965.0 shares of the DENN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, Dunn Stephen C. (Sr. VP, Chief Global Dev. Ofc.) disposed off 58,332 shares at an average price of $19.51 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 36,017 shares of Denny’s Corporation (DENN).

Denny’s Corporation (DENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading -41.76% down over the past 12 months. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is -56.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.85% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.