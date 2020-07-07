Dissecting Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is 132.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.61 and a high of $97.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $88.58 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.86% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -26.19% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $88.33, the stock is 8.64% and 20.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 60.68% off its SMA200. BILL registered a gain of 133.04% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 25.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 185.28%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 544 employees, a market worth around $6.82B and $134.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 274.12% and -9.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Top Institutional Holders

161 institutions hold shares in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), with 3.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.79% while institutional investors hold 80.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.55M, and float is at 66.84M with Short Float at 3.95%. Institutions hold 76.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is August Capital Management V, LLC with over 7.73 million shares valued at $264.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.65% of the BILL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 5.56 million shares valued at $190.02 million to account for 7.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Emergence GP Partners, LLC which holds 4.95 million shares representing 6.81% and valued at over $169.16 million, while Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP holds 6.55% of the shares totaling 4.75 million with a market value of $162.56 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 83 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chung Bora, the company’s SVP of Products. SEC filings show that Chung Bora sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $88.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Aji Rajesh A. (General Counsel & CCO) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $85.16 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33297.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Lacerte Rene A. (President and CEO) disposed off 5,310 shares at an average price of $85.49 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL).