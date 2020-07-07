Dollar General Corporation (DG) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is 19.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.00 and a high of $194.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $187.14 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.27%.

At last check, trading at $188.41, the stock is -0.45% and 2.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 14.33% off its SMA200. DG registered 33.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $187.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $167.65.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.38%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has around 143000 employees, a market worth around $47.46B and $29.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.22 and Fwd P/E is 21.17. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.73% and -3.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Top Institutional Holders

1,318 institutions hold shares in Dollar General Corporation (DG), with 465.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 95.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 251.78M, and float is at 251.25M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 94.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 23.11 million shares valued at $3.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.18% of the DG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.64 million shares valued at $3.42 billion to account for 8.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 20.34 million shares representing 8.08% and valued at over $3.07 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 11.39 million with a market value of $1.72 billion.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLIOTT ANITA C, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that ELLIOTT ANITA C sold 11,032 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $192.77 per share for a total of $2.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12498.0 shares.

Dollar General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Wenkoff Carman R (EVP & Chief Information Ofc) sold a total of 7,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $190.13 per share for $1.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5622.0 shares of the DG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, BRYANT WARREN F (Director) disposed off 556 shares at an average price of $190.73 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 25,647 shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG).

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading 16.12% up over the past 12 months. Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is 48.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.21% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.