Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 131.48% Upside

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is -37.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $1.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.59 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.05%.

At last check, trading at $0.54, the stock is -8.84% and -14.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -8.92% at the moment leaves the stock -25.99% off its SMA200. GSM registered -68.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6638 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7006.

The stock witnessed a -23.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.56%, and is 17.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.09% over the week and 14.19% over the month.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has around 3462 employees, a market worth around $98.50M and $1.48B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.54% and -72.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.70%).

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferroglobe PLC quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0., but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), with 97.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.83% while institutional investors hold 69.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.25M, and float is at 71.35M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 29.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 14.24 million shares valued at $6.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the GSM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 5.75 million shares valued at $2.62 million to account for 3.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.32 million shares representing 2.55% and valued at over $1.97 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 1.85% of the shares totaling 3.12 million with a market value of $1.42 million.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -20.20% down over the past 12 months. Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) is -25.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -96.36% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.48.