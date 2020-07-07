Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) on Track to Reach $0.88 in a Year

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) is 37.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $0.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.01%.

At last check, trading at $0.44, the stock is 15.72% and 34.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 60.01% off its SMA200. AUMN registered 45.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3682 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2876.

The stock witnessed a -1.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.80%, and is 13.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.28% over the week and 11.28% over the month.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has around 170 employees, a market worth around $54.96M and $8.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 225.97% and -17.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.80%).

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Golden Minerals Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.60% this year.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), with 2.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 36.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.25M, and float is at 85.06M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 36.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 1.52 million shares valued at $0.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.19% of the AUMN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.96 million shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 0.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC which holds 0.29 million shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $61115.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $49613.0.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VOGELS ROBERT P, the company’s Senior VP and CFO. SEC filings show that VOGELS ROBERT P bought 52,998 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $0.22 per share for a total of $11819.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Golden Minerals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Rehn Warren (President and CEO) bought a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $0.22 per share for $3122.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the AUMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, Rehn Warren (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.22 for $2210.0. The insider now directly holds 486,000 shares of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN).

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 90.12% up over the past 12 months. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is 128.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.48% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.