Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN)

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is -3.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.08 and a high of $80.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The CERN stock was last observed hovering at around $70.93 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.28%.

At last check, trading at $69.65, the stock is -0.10% and 0.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 0.06% off its SMA200. CERN registered -4.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.09.

The stock witnessed a -0.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.91%, and is 6.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) has around 27400 employees, a market worth around $21.46B and $5.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.08 and Fwd P/E is 21.43. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.22% and -13.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Cerner Corporation (CERN) Analyst Forecasts

Cerner Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $1.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) Top Institutional Holders

1,084 institutions hold shares in Cerner Corporation (CERN), with 11.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.63% while institutional investors hold 89.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.66M, and float is at 303.85M with Short Float at 5.04%. Institutions hold 86.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.16 million shares valued at $2.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.22% of the CERN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.54 million shares valued at $1.48 billion to account for 7.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 14.71 million shares representing 4.83% and valued at over $926.81 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 14.5 million with a market value of $913.53 million.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Cerner Corporation (CERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shafer David Brent, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Shafer David Brent sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $72.42 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cerner Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Dillman Linda M (Director) sold a total of 3,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $72.32 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25845.0 shares of the CERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Trigg Donald (President) disposed off 36,574 shares at an average price of $73.31 for $2.68 million. The insider now directly holds 866 shares of Cerner Corporation (CERN).

Cerner Corporation (CERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -72.92% down over the past 12 months. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) is -17.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.16% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.46.