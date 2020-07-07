Here is a breakdown of the Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) stock performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) is -31.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.75 and a high of $43.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITCI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.55 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.62%.

At last check, trading at $25.17, the stock is 5.57% and 15.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 6.88% at the moment leaves the stock 42.71% off its SMA200. ITCI registered 74.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.64.

The stock witnessed a 10.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.54%, and is -9.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 272.88% and -42.22% from its 52-week high.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Analyst Forecasts

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.91 with sales reaching $3.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46,900.00% year-over-year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), with 4.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.07% while institutional investors hold 74.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.11M, and float is at 62.34M with Short Float at 7.91%. Institutions hold 69.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.74 million shares valued at $119.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.65% of the ITCI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.26 million shares valued at $80.84 million to account for 7.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.44 million shares representing 6.68% and valued at over $68.21 million, while Bellevue Group AG holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 3.73 million with a market value of $57.36 million.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARCUS JOEL S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARCUS JOEL S sold 9,602 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $20.04 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39140.0 shares.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that MARCUS JOEL S (Director) sold a total of 7,297 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $20.63 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14374.0 shares of the ITCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, LERNER RICHARD A (Director) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $20.50 for $71750.0. The insider now directly holds 93,813 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI).

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading 56.35% up over the past 12 months. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is -40.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.16% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.61.