HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) picks momentum as shares drop -0.57%

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is -44.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.48 and a high of $58.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The HFC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.05 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.52%.

At last check, trading at $27.53, the stock is -11.16% and -11.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -31.92% off its SMA200. HFC registered -38.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.28.

The stock witnessed a -18.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.34%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) has around 4074 employees, a market worth around $4.62B and $16.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.82 and Fwd P/E is 15.30. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.97% and -53.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Analyst Forecasts

HollyFrontier Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57 with sales reaching $1.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.50% in year-over-year returns.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Top Institutional Holders

744 institutions hold shares in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 88.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.87M, and float is at 160.54M with Short Float at 3.90%. Institutions hold 87.77% of the Float.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Voliva Richard Lawrence III, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Voliva Richard Lawrence III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $19.95 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86415.0 shares.

HollyFrontier Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Voliva Richard Lawrence III (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $21.54 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76415.0 shares of the HFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Creery Thomas G (SVP, Commercial) disposed off 9,707 shares at an average price of $51.50 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 106,081 shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC).

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -31.00% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -57.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.26% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.