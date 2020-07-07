Is Polar Power Inc. (POLA) a good stock to buy now?

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) is 24.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The POLA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.86, the stock is 56.06% and 83.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 30.37% off its SMA200. POLA registered -31.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6241 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9412.

The stock witnessed a 121.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 172.48%, and is 135.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 53.82% over the week and 22.19% over the month.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $36.50M and $19.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.57% and -42.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.40%).

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polar Power Inc. (POLA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polar Power Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -377.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -43.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -78.30% in year-over-year returns.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Polar Power Inc. (POLA), with 6.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.70% while institutional investors hold 19.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.13M, and float is at 3.87M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 7.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.58% of the POLA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 43156.0 shares valued at $53396.0 to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 31624.0 shares representing 0.31% and valued at over $39128.0, while Quantum Capital Management holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 24161.0 with a market value of $29894.0.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Polar Power Inc. (POLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA): Who are the competitors?

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) is 15.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -79.67% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 53920.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.33.