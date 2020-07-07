Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is -39.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.11 and a high of $67.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.90 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.89% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.11% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $35.04, the stock is -11.08% and -6.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock -26.36% off its SMA200. LNC registered -45.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.07.

The stock witnessed a -17.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.03%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has around 11357 employees, a market worth around $6.95B and $17.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.78 and Fwd P/E is 3.77. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.50% and -47.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lincoln National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.6 with sales reaching $4.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Top Institutional Holders

849 institutions hold shares in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 86.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.08M, and float is at 181.90M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 85.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.88 million shares valued at $602.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.84% of the LNC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.03 million shares valued at $395.52 million to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.08 million shares representing 4.70% and valued at over $239.03 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 7.27 million with a market value of $191.42 million.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LACHMAN M LEANNE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LACHMAN M LEANNE bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $35.96 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Lincoln National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Buckingham Lisa (EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $26.82 per share for $53640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76333.0 shares of the LNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Solon Kenneth S. (EVP & Chief Information Ofc.) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $24.33 for $97320.0. The insider now directly holds 46,031 shares of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -37.94% down over the past 12 months. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is -17.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.07% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.79.