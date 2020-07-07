Livent Corporation (LTHM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -24.33% Change This Year

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is -24.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.95 and a high of $12.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The LTHM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.47 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -24.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $6.21, the stock is -10.87% and -5.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -16.21% off its SMA200. LTHM registered -10.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.39.

The stock witnessed a -18.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.79%, and is 12.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $912.01M and $358.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.23 and Fwd P/E is 21.57. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.22% and -49.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Analyst Forecasts

Livent Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $75.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.90% in year-over-year returns.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Top Institutional Holders

390 institutions hold shares in Livent Corporation (LTHM), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 105.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.10M, and float is at 145.10M with Short Float at 12.84%. Institutions hold 104.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.06 million shares valued at $115.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.09% of the LTHM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 20.71 million shares valued at $108.71 million to account for 14.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.87 million shares representing 10.86% and valued at over $83.33 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 9.14 million with a market value of $48.01 million.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Livent Corporation (LTHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times.