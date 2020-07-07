Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) stock Plunged by -1.55% yesterday

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is -40.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.56 and a high of $153.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAR stock was last observed hovering at around $89.83 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.39%.

At last check, trading at $88.44, the stock is -3.48% and -1.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -23.16% off its SMA200. MAR registered -36.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $107.50.

The stock witnessed a -14.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.05%, and is 10.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has around 174000 employees, a market worth around $28.74B and $20.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.13 and Fwd P/E is 24.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.93% and -42.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Analyst Forecasts

Marriott International Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $1.65B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -68.90% in year-over-year returns.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Top Institutional Holders

1,116 institutions hold shares in Marriott International Inc. (MAR), with 55.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.21% while institutional investors hold 77.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 325.40M, and float is at 270.33M with Short Float at 4.00%. Institutions hold 64.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.92 million shares valued at $1.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.07% of the MAR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.88 million shares valued at $1.56 billion to account for 6.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.17 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $1.28 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 4.73% of the shares totaling 15.33 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Marriott International Inc. (MAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grissen David, the company’s Group President, Americas. SEC filings show that Grissen David sold 37,941 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $110.36 per share for a total of $4.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64093.0 shares.

Marriott International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Marriott David S (13D Group Owning more than 10%) sold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $94.34 per share for $2.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.68 million shares of the MAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Grissen David (Group President, Americas) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $92.81 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 27,825 shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) that is trading -33.22% down over the past 12 months. Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is -7.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.91% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.75.