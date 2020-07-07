Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is 25.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.00 and a high of $61.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The OTIS stock was last observed hovering at around $56.86 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.07%.

At last check, trading at $56.93, the stock is -0.47% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 11.72% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.96.

The stock witnessed a 2.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.16%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $24.31B and $12.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.75. Distance from 52-week low is 49.82% and -7.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (72.20%).

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Analyst Forecasts

Otis Worldwide Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $2.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.90% this year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS), with institutional investors hold 3.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 433.10M, and float is at 433.05M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 3.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 2.14 million shares valued at $106.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.49% of the OTIS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 0.7 million shares valued at $35.01 million to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gates Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $8.15 million, while Sandbar Asset Management LLP holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 88409.0 with a market value of $4.42 million.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KEARNEY CHRISTOPHER J, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that KEARNEY CHRISTOPHER J bought 1,926 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $51.88 per share for a total of $99919.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2797.0 shares.

Otis Worldwide Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that de Montlivault Stephane (President, Otis Asia Pacific) sold a total of 10,454 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $51.81 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the OTIS stock.