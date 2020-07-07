Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Volatility At 3.80%, Should You Add A Position?

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is -34.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.62 and a high of $103.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $61.31 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.21%.

At last check, trading at $60.10, the stock is -4.81% and -0.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -21.94% off its SMA200. PRU registered -40.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.09.

The stock witnessed a -6.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.02%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 51511 employees, a market worth around $24.07B and $63.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.51 and Fwd P/E is 5.44. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.62% and -41.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analyst Forecasts

Prudential Financial Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.7 with sales reaching $12.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.60% in year-over-year returns.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

1,338 institutions hold shares in Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), with 774.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 67.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 397.00M, and float is at 394.22M with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 67.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.92 million shares valued at $1.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.59% of the PRU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 33.67 million shares valued at $1.76 billion to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 18.21 million shares representing 4.61% and valued at over $949.33 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.79% of the shares totaling 11.0 million with a market value of $573.74 million.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silitch Nicholas C, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Silitch Nicholas C sold 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $88.17 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11599.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Woods Candace (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,494 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $94.32 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9421.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, SULLIVAN ANDREW F (Executive Vice President) disposed off 4,299 shares at an average price of $93.33 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 9,537 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -37.94% down over the past 12 months. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -45.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.15% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.