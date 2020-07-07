Rollins Inc. (ROL) turns bullish with gain of 2.67 points

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is 28.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.72 and a high of $46.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROL stock was last observed hovering at around $42.75 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 2.67%.

At last check, trading at $45.42, the stock is 7.35% and 9.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 6.25% at the moment leaves the stock 21.15% off its SMA200. ROL registered 15.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.40.

The stock witnessed a -1.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.59%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $13.92B and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.51 and Fwd P/E is 55.45. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.85% and -3.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Analyst Forecasts

Rollins Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $487.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Top Institutional Holders

606 institutions hold shares in Rollins Inc. (ROL), with 185.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.74% while institutional investors hold 100.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 327.68M, and float is at 141.81M with Short Float at 7.68%. Institutions hold 43.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.12 million shares valued at $690.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.83% of the ROL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 13.6 million shares valued at $491.63 million to account for 4.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.32 million shares representing 3.45% and valued at over $409.04 million, while APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 7.48 million with a market value of $270.31 million.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Rollins Inc. (ROL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson John F, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Wilson John F sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $39.76 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Rollins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Paul Edward Northen (Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) bought a total of 5 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $35.05 per share for $175.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.0 shares of the ROL stock.

Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading -19.80% down over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is 2.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.24% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.4.