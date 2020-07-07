TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is -25.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.70 and a high of $53.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMTD stock was last observed hovering at around $36.93 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.31%.

At last check, trading at $36.62, the stock is -5.12% and -3.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -12.17% off its SMA200. AMTD registered -27.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.99.

The stock witnessed a -18.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.09%, and is 7.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) has around 9226 employees, a market worth around $19.79B and $5.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.48 and Fwd P/E is 17.55. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.18% and -32.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $1.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.70% in year-over-year returns.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Top Institutional Holders

575 institutions hold shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), with 48.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.99% while institutional investors hold 97.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 541.00M, and float is at 492.30M with Short Float at 4.19%. Institutions hold 89.03% of the Float.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOGLIA JOSEPH H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOGLIA JOSEPH H sold 9,683 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $44.00 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94113.0 shares.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 30 that MOGLIA JOSEPH H (Director) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 30 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the AMTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, MOGLIA JOSEPH H (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 112,760 shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD).

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -19.14% down over the past 12 months. Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is -19.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.42% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.18.