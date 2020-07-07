The decline in Teck Resources Limited (TECK) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is -38.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $23.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.77 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.06%.

At last check, trading at $10.71, the stock is 1.57% and 10.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -15.35% off its SMA200. TECK registered -51.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.92.

The stock witnessed a 0.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.48%, and is 9.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $5.62B and $8.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.78. Profit margin for the company is -13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.25% and -53.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Analyst Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $2.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Top Institutional Holders

503 institutions hold shares in Teck Resources Limited (TECK), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 67.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 544.40M, and float is at 507.26M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 66.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 22.03 million shares valued at $166.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.21% of the TECK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 18.65 million shares valued at $141.0 million to account for 3.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. which holds 16.31 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $123.27 million, while Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd holds 2.98% of the shares totaling 15.59 million with a market value of $117.86 million.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 12.93% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.39% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.