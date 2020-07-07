The Home Depot Inc. (HD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is 14.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.63 and a high of $259.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The HD stock was last observed hovering at around $249.55 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.11%.

At last check, trading at $249.66, the stock is 0.61% and 3.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 10.72% off its SMA200. HD registered 18.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $247.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $224.56.

The stock witnessed a 0.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.65%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has around 415700 employees, a market worth around $268.02B and $112.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.80 and Fwd P/E is 22.40. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.53% and -3.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.60%).

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Analyst Forecasts

The Home Depot Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.29 with sales reaching $32.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Top Institutional Holders

3,187 institutions hold shares in The Home Depot Inc. (HD), with 1.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 72.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 1.07B with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 72.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 85.83 million shares valued at $16.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.98% of the HD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 71.79 million shares valued at $13.4 billion to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 52.0 million shares representing 4.83% and valued at over $9.71 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 3.01% of the shares totaling 32.42 million with a market value of $6.05 billion.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at The Home Depot Inc. (HD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hourigan Timothy A., the company’s EVP – Human Resources. SEC filings show that Hourigan Timothy A. sold 19,054 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $239.82 per share for a total of $4.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55590.0 shares.

The Home Depot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that Decker Edward P. (EVP, Merchandising) sold a total of 36,204 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $238.06 per share for $8.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72469.0 shares of the HD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, HOLIFIELD MARK (EVP-Supply Chain & Product Dev) disposed off 52,505 shares at an average price of $235.89 for $12.39 million. The insider now directly holds 35,276 shares of The Home Depot Inc. (HD).

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) that is trading 20.27% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.82% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.53.