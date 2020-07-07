These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for resTORbio Inc. (TORC)

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) is 67.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $11.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The TORC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.49 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.18%.

At last check, trading at $2.31, the stock is 5.35% and 16.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -7.23% at the moment leaves the stock -17.87% off its SMA200. TORC registered -75.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1518 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5488.

The stock witnessed a 16.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.75%, and is 14.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.33% over the week and 9.45% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 168.60% and -80.69% from its 52-week high.

resTORbio Inc. (TORC) Analyst Forecasts

resTORbio Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.50% this year.

resTORbio Inc. (TORC) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in resTORbio Inc. (TORC), with 5.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.95% while institutional investors hold 47.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.45M, and float is at 30.63M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 39.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 4.83 million shares valued at $4.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.25% of the TORC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.58 million shares valued at $1.63 million to account for 4.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 1.27 million shares representing 3.49% and valued at over $1.31 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 2.58% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $0.97 million.

resTORbio Inc. (TORC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at resTORbio Inc. (TORC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PureTech Health LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PureTech Health LLC sold 6,161,531 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $1.20 per share for a total of $7.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.12 million shares.

resTORbio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that PureTech Health LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 205,763 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $1.24 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.28 million shares of the TORC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, PureTech Health LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 385,884 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 8,486,990 shares of resTORbio Inc. (TORC).