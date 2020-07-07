Things appear to be looking up for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is -16.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $27.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The JMIA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.61 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $4.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.96% off the consensus price target high of $8.30 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -100.35% lower than the price target low of $2.86 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $5.73, the stock is 0.18% and 12.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 4.93% off its SMA200. JMIA registered -78.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.88.

The stock witnessed a -5.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.44%, and is 7.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 9.59% over the month.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has around 4170 employees, a market worth around $208.19M and $180.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 166.51% and -79.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-118.80%).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6 with sales reaching $31.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.70% in year-over-year returns.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), with 29.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.07% while institutional investors hold 78.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.16M, and float is at 6.75M. Institutions hold 48.84% of the Float.