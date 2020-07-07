This Indicator Is Supporting Formula One Group (FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is -29.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.31 and a high of $48.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The FWONK stock was last observed hovering at around $32.50 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.98% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.16% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $33.01, the stock is -2.33% and 0.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -12.97% off its SMA200. FWONK registered -12.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.68.

The stock witnessed a -10.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.61%, and is 5.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 80.28% and -32.56% from its 52-week high.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Formula One Group (FWONK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Formula One Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $366.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.80% in year-over-year returns.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Top Institutional Holders

448 institutions hold shares in Formula One Group (FWONK), with 7.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.05% while institutional investors hold 98.09% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 95.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.24 million shares valued at $496.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.97% of the FWONK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 17.07 million shares valued at $464.78 million to account for 8.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.84 million shares representing 6.31% and valued at over $349.57 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 12.04 million with a market value of $327.74 million.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Formula One Group (FWONK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is trading -21.98% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.06% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.96.