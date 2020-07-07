Top attractive stock of the week – Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is -26.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.67 and a high of $6.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.76 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.02%.

At last check, trading at $4.78, the stock is -9.46% and -2.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -16.49% off its SMA200. PSEC registered -28.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2171 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3466.

The stock witnessed a -12.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.28%, and is -6.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.32. Distance from 52-week low is 30.20% and -29.22% from its 52-week high.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Analyst Forecasts

Prospect Capital Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $143.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.80% in year-over-year returns.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), with 94.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.49% while institutional investors hold 19.43% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 14.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lsv Asset Management with over 6.4 million shares valued at $27.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.73% of the PSEC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. with 2.46 million shares valued at $10.44 million to account for 0.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Muzinich & Co., Inc. which holds 2.46 million shares representing 0.67% and valued at over $10.44 million, while Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.61% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $9.6 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barry John F, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Barry John F bought 342,112 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $4.63 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68.86 million shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Eliasek M Grier (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $4.45 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.35 million shares of the PSEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Barry John F (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 1,041,977 shares at an average price of $4.14 for $4.31 million. The insider now directly holds 68,520,344 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC).