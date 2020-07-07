Unum Group (UNM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is -42.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $34.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.88 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.52%.

At last check, trading at $16.36, the stock is -3.24% and 1.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -29.36% off its SMA200. UNM registered -51.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.28.

The stock witnessed a -3.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.41%, and is 8.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Unum Group (UNM) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $11.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.57 and Fwd P/E is 3.14. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.77% and -52.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Unum Group (UNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unum Group (UNM) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unum Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $2.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Unum Group (UNM) Top Institutional Holders

688 institutions hold shares in Unum Group (UNM), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 103.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 203.31M, and float is at 202.12M with Short Float at 4.08%. Institutions hold 102.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.86 million shares valued at $403.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.20% of the UNM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.25 million shares valued at $273.89 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 18.25 million shares representing 8.97% and valued at over $273.89 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 11.04 million with a market value of $165.67 million.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Unum Group (UNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 32 times.

Unum Group (UNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading -28.14% down over the past 12 months. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is -34.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.71% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.