What should you know before buying stock in Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is -33.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $17.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHNG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.97 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.3%.

At last check, trading at $10.67, the stock is -7.49% and -8.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -16.88% off its SMA200. CHNG registered -26.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.72.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.66%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $3.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.55 and Fwd P/E is 8.31. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.62% and -39.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Change Healthcare Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $654.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.50% in year-over-year returns.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), with 543.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 58.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 323.75M, and float is at 287.05M with Short Float at 7.12%. Institutions hold 58.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 59.62 million shares valued at $595.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.64% of the CHNG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.44 million shares valued at $214.16 million to account for 7.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hellman & Friedman LLC which holds 15.13 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $151.16 million, while Clarkston Capital Partners LLC holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 15.0 million with a market value of $149.85 million.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eliasson Fredrik J, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Eliasson Fredrik J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.