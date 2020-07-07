Which institution holds the most shares in Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) is -42.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $4.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTEC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01%.

At last check, trading at $0.28, the stock is -15.50% and -4.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -33.48% off its SMA200. NTEC registered -92.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3275 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3152.

The stock witnessed a -30.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.64%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 10.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 114.56% and -93.49% from its 52-week high.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Analyst Forecasts

Intec Pharma Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.70% this year.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC), with 7.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.19% while institutional investors hold 18.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.27M, and float is at 56.40M with Short Float at 5.09%. Institutions hold 17.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd with over 2.42 million shares valued at $0.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.49% of the NTEC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 1.46 million shares valued at $0.29 million to account for 2.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. which holds 0.6 million shares representing 0.87% and valued at over $0.12 million, while AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds 0.61% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $82612.0.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $0.29 per share for a total of $31900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.23 million shares.

Intec Pharma Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $0.32 per share for $25440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.34 million shares of the NTEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 725,951 shares at an average price of $0.31 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 4,424,897 shares of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC).

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 1.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 90.25% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.