Who are the Institutional Holders in Cosan Limited (CZZ)?

Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) is -21.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $23.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The CZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $17.82 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.23%.

At last check, trading at $17.59, the stock is 15.13% and 28.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 6.05% off its SMA200. CZZ registered 28.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.44.

The stock witnessed a 19.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.27%, and is 20.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) has around 30369 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $3.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.10 and Fwd P/E is 14.65. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.49% and -25.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Cosan Limited (CZZ) Analyst Forecasts

Cosan Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 241.90% year-over-year.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in Cosan Limited (CZZ), with institutional investors hold 56.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 218.16M, and float is at 105.96M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 56.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 8.98 million shares valued at $110.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.69% of the CZZ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nucleo Capital LTDA with 8.69 million shares valued at $106.93 million to account for 6.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. which holds 5.25 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $64.59 million, while Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. holds 3.56% of the shares totaling 4.77 million with a market value of $58.67 million.

Cosan Limited (CZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -43.95% down over the past 12 months. Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is -36.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.45% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.14.