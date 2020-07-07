Who is the Top Investor In Amgen Inc. (AMGN)?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is 6.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.12 and a high of $264.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $256.25 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.55%.

At last check, trading at $257.80, the stock is 10.56% and 11.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 16.23% off its SMA200. AMGN registered 37.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $230.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $225.03.

The stock witnessed a 16.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.75%, and is 10.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has around 23400 employees, a market worth around $148.92B and $23.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.07 and Fwd P/E is 15.12. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.91% and -2.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Analyst Forecasts

Amgen Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.83 with sales reaching $6.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Top Institutional Holders

2,643 institutions hold shares in Amgen Inc. (AMGN), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 79.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 590.00M, and float is at 587.21M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 78.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.65 million shares valued at $10.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.44% of the AMGN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.46 million shares valued at $9.42 billion to account for 7.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 33.11 million shares representing 5.63% and valued at over $6.71 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 26.21 million with a market value of $5.31 billion.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Amgen Inc. (AMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SUGAR RONALD D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SUGAR RONALD D sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $228.54 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15576.0 shares.

Amgen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that SUGAR RONALD D (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $229.27 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15482.0 shares of the AMGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Williams R Sanders (Director) disposed off 425 shares at an average price of $237.31 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 5,409 shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN).

Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 15.18% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 35.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.02% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.