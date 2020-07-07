Why CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is the topic of conversation today

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is -4.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.03 and a high of $69.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMS stock was last observed hovering at around $60.03 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.86% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -7.07% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $59.96, the stock is 2.08% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -2.47% off its SMA200. CMS registered 2.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.99.

The stock witnessed a 2.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.05%, and is 6.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has around 8128 employees, a market worth around $17.09B and $6.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.19 and Fwd P/E is 21.09. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.26% and -13.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CMS Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $1.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Top Institutional Holders

846 institutions hold shares in CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 94.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 286.22M, and float is at 284.68M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 94.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.53 million shares valued at $2.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.11% of the CMS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.61 million shares valued at $1.5 billion to account for 8.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 16.56 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $972.81 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 16.26 million with a market value of $955.47 million.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brossoit Jean-Francois, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Brossoit Jean-Francois sold 2,671 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $56.48 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52819.0 shares.

CMS Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that Venkat Dhenuvakonda Rao (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $55.76 per share for $48787.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34092.0 shares of the CMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Brossoit Jean-Francois (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,701 shares at an average price of $55.56 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 55,490 shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -4.07% down over the past 12 months. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is -1.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.81% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.