Why has TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) dropped -2.87% in last trading?

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is -35.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.73 and a high of $42.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRIP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.51 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.56%.

At last check, trading at $18.95, the stock is -4.76% and -3.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -25.91% off its SMA200. TRIP registered -53.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.54.

The stock witnessed a -11.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.27%, and is 8.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) has around 4194 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.85 and Fwd P/E is 29.03. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.07% and -55.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Analyst Forecasts

TripAdvisor Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66 with sales reaching $47.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -58.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -88.80% in year-over-year returns.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Top Institutional Holders

528 institutions hold shares in TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP), with 21.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.77% while institutional investors hold 106.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.00M, and float is at 102.37M with Short Float at 13.26%. Institutions hold 89.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.31 million shares valued at $196.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.31% of the TRIP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.24 million shares valued at $178.08 million to account for 8.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 8.48 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $147.55 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 4.1 million with a market value of $71.38 million.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494 sold 22,837 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $22.75 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

TripAdvisor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Kaufer Stephen (President and CEO) bought a total of 44,444 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $21.73 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the TRIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, Halpin Dermot (President, Rentals&Experiences) disposed off 17,740 shares at an average price of $30.32 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP).

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) that is trading -35.36% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.4% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.