Why Shares of Carvana Co. (CVNA) Are Going Crazy

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is 46.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.16 and a high of $137.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVNA stock was last observed hovering at around $134.44 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.49%.

At last check, trading at $134.93, the stock is 12.65% and 29.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 58.67% off its SMA200. CVNA registered 104.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.07.

The stock witnessed a 31.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 192.83%, and is 14.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has around 7324 employees, a market worth around $22.34B and $4.28B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 508.91% and -2.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Analyst Forecasts

Carvana Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.83 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in Carvana Co. (CVNA), with 2.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.77% while institutional investors hold 128.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.40M, and float is at 45.89M with Short Float at 45.81%. Institutions hold 123.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.0 million shares valued at $716.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.27% of the CVNA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.22 million shares valued at $508.14 million to account for 14.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 7.58 million shares representing 11.81% and valued at over $417.31 million, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 9.37% of the shares totaling 6.01 million with a market value of $331.25 million.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Carvana Co. (CVNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GARCIA ERNEST C. II, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GARCIA ERNEST C. II bought 555,556 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $25.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Carvana Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that CVAN Holdings LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $45.00 per share for $18.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the CVNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Spruce House Partnership LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $29.41 for $29.41 million. The insider now directly holds 4,600,000 shares of Carvana Co. (CVNA).

Carvana Co. (CVNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CarMax Inc. (KMX) that is trading 2.15% up over the past 12 months. Carvana Co. (CVNA) is 104.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.99% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.3.