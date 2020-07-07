Why should you buy stock in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is -6.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.32 and a high of $45.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTI stock was last observed hovering at around $39.54 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.62%.

At last check, trading at $38.92, the stock is -0.70% and 0.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 0.28% off its SMA200. BTI registered 5.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.69.

The stock witnessed a -3.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.20%, and is 2.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has around 53185 employees, a market worth around $88.98B and $32.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.88 and Fwd P/E is 9.21. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.46% and -14.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Analyst Forecasts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Top Institutional Holders

534 institutions hold shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), with 45.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 5.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.28B, and float is at 2.21B with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 5.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.36 million shares valued at $661.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.53% of the BTI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 14.95 million shares valued at $511.21 million to account for 5.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.83 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $404.51 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 1.69% of the shares totaling 4.34 million with a market value of $148.49 million.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -11.88% down over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is 3.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.71% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.