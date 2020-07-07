Why SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is 7.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $22.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSRM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.71 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.69%.

At last check, trading at $21.40, the stock is 9.57% and 11.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 3.31% at the moment leaves the stock 28.48% off its SMA200. SSRM registered 56.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.34.

The stock witnessed a 13.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.68%, and is 3.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has around 1359 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $645.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.23 and Fwd P/E is 9.86. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.72% and -4.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Analyst Forecasts

SSR Mining Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $100.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 788.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.90% in year-over-year returns.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), with 224.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 74.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.23M, and float is at 123.02M with Short Float at 3.84%. Institutions hold 74.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 14.96 million shares valued at $170.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.14% of the SSRM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 6.99 million shares valued at $79.54 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ninety One UK Ltd which holds 5.15 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $58.57 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 4.06 million with a market value of $46.16 million.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 90.52% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 15.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.56% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.