WillScot Corporation (WSC) makes -2.73% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ: WSC) is -28.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $19.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The WSC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.16 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.73%.

At last check, trading at $12.43, the stock is -13.53% and -5.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -5.55% at the moment leaves the stock -17.82% off its SMA200. WSC registered -13.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.45.

The stock witnessed a -12.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.67%, and is -2.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

WillScot Corporation (WSC) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.84. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.85% and -37.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

WillScot Corporation (WSC) Analyst Forecasts

WillScot Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $255.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year.

WillScot Corporation (WSC) Top Institutional Holders

174 institutions hold shares in WillScot Corporation (WSC), with 52.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.11% while institutional investors hold 102.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.66M, and float is at 58.43M with Short Float at 18.59%. Institutions hold 54.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 7.78 million shares valued at $78.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.04% of the WSC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.74 million shares valued at $48.01 million to account for 4.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jefferies Group Inc which holds 3.96 million shares representing 3.59% and valued at over $40.16 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.39% of the shares totaling 3.75 million with a market value of $38.01 million.

WillScot Corporation (WSC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at WillScot Corporation (WSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times.

WillScot Corporation (WSC): Who are the competitors?

Short interest in the company's stock has risen 16.11% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.47.