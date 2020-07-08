A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Switch Inc. (SWCH)

Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is 24.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $19.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The SWCH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.47 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.29%.

At last check, trading at $18.76, the stock is 4.02% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 17.24% off its SMA200. SWCH registered 40.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.36.

The stock witnessed a 2.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.56%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Switch Inc. (SWCH) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $4.44B and $483.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 228.02 and Fwd P/E is 64.36. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.14% and -4.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Switch Inc. (SWCH) Analyst Forecasts

Switch Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $127.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.10% in year-over-year returns.

Switch Inc. (SWCH) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Switch Inc. (SWCH), with 29.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.39% while institutional investors hold 86.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.37M, and float is at 73.49M with Short Float at 7.87%. Institutions hold 61.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 9.17 million shares valued at $132.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.89% of the SWCH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 7.45 million shares valued at $107.46 million to account for 7.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.91 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $85.21 million, while U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) holds 4.07% of the shares totaling 4.2 million with a market value of $60.65 million.

Switch Inc. (SWCH) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Switch Inc. (SWCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Thomas A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thomas Thomas A sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $18.07 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.73 million shares.

Switch Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Borden Teresa A. (Chief Construction Officer) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $17.05 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.98 million shares of the SWCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Borden Teresa A. (Chief Construction Officer) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $17.98 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds 4,050,002 shares of Switch Inc. (SWCH).

Switch Inc. (SWCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) that is -7.36% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.36% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.