A peek at Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI): Who has invested in It?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) is 23.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.50 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBYI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.81 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.34%.

At last check, trading at $10.47, the stock is -0.14% and -4.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock 9.83% off its SMA200. PBYI registered -9.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.00.

The stock witnessed a 1.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.57%, and is 5.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has around 269 employees, a market worth around $430.35M and $224.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.36% and -30.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.50%).

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Analyst Forecasts

Puma Biotechnology Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $57.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI), with 4.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.59% while institutional investors hold 100.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.29M, and float is at 33.99M with Short Float at 21.71%. Institutions hold 88.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.63 million shares valued at $39.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.77% of the PBYI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 3.54 million shares valued at $29.87 million to account for 8.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.82 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $23.77 million, while EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 2.54 million with a market value of $21.41 million.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUNT DOUGLAS M. SEC filings show that HUNT DOUGLAS M sold 572 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $10.69 per share for a total of $6112.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56758.0 shares.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 02 that BRYCE RICHARD PAUL sold a total of 660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 02 and was made at $10.67 per share for $7040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77083.0 shares of the PBYI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 02, AUERBACH ALAN H (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 2,607 shares at an average price of $10.66 for $27803.0. The insider now directly holds 4,304,246 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI).

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -21.41% down over the past 12 months. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is -0.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.78% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.72.