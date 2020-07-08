A peek at Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS): Who has invested in It?

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) is -62.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $12.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The XERS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 62.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.62, the stock is -36.46% and -34.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -52.10% off its SMA200. XERS registered -78.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4653 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0173.

The stock witnessed a -46.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.16%, and is -2.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.02% over the week and 12.97% over the month.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) has around 199 employees, a market worth around $114.79M and $4.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 84.51% and -79.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-167.70%).

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73 with sales reaching $1.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 395.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 481.20% in year-over-year returns.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS), with 966.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.57% while institutional investors hold 59.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.79M, and float is at 27.03M with Short Float at 5.14%. Institutions hold 58.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 3.43 million shares valued at $6.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.13% of the XERS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sessa Capital IM, L.P. with 3.23 million shares valued at $6.3 million to account for 8.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 2.96 million shares representing 7.87% and valued at over $5.77 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $4.57 million.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shannon John Patrick Jr. SEC filings show that Shannon John Patrick Jr bought 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $3.55 per share for a total of $77994.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Shannon John Patrick Jr bought a total of 7,886 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $3.20 per share for $25219.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95493.0 shares of the XERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Edick Paul R acquired 33,000 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $99000.0. The insider now directly holds 401,134 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS).