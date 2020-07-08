AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE: MITT) is -79.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $16.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The MITT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -38.67% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -78.29% lower than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $3.12, the stock is -24.77% and -7.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -70.79% off its SMA200. MITT registered -79.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7206 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.4070.

The stock witnessed a -11.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.63%, and is -1.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.71% over the week and 19.57% over the month.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) has around 550 employees, a market worth around $102.56M and $170.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 113.36% and -81.35% from its 52-week high.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) is a “Sell”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $10.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 818.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -43.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.50% in year-over-year returns.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT), with 657.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 60.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.75M, and float is at 32.17M with Short Float at 46.93%. Institutions hold 58.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.46 million shares valued at $9.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.55% of the MITT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.23 million shares valued at $8.85 million to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 1.66 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $4.56 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $3.46 million.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROBERTS DAVID N, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that ROBERTS DAVID N bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $10.68 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Durkin Thomas (Chief Investment Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $10.84 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65166.0 shares of the MITT stock.

#####

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -22.36% down over the past 12 months. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -24.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.79% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.13.