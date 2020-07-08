Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) stock Surged by 3.16% yesterday

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is 4.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.00 and a high of $69.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $64.32 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 2.03%.

At last check, trading at $66.35, the stock is 8.43% and 6.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 3.16% at the moment leaves the stock 16.70% off its SMA200. AEM registered 25.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.45.

The stock witnessed a 10.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.02%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has around 6193 employees, a market worth around $15.66B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.24 and Fwd P/E is 24.22. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.03% and -4.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analyst Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $565.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 242.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Top Institutional Holders

701 institutions hold shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), with 276.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 76.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.22M, and float is at 239.99M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 76.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 12.36 million shares valued at $491.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.10% of the AEM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 8.73 million shares valued at $347.4 million to account for 3.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC which holds 8.27 million shares representing 3.41% and valued at over $329.04 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 3.08% of the shares totaling 7.47 million with a market value of $297.29 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 118.58% up over the past 12 months. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 68.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.05% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.14.