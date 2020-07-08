Analysts suggest BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) could spike 59.29% in a year

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) is 20.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $12.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSGM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.14 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $6.92, the stock is -22.48% and -28.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock 2.96% off its SMA200. BSGM registered -19.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.59.

The stock witnessed a -32.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.00%, and is -5.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 9.37% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 38.59. Distance from 52-week low is 193.22% and -44.33% from its 52-week high.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioSig Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM), with 6.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.57% while institutional investors hold 18.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.39M, and float is at 22.69M with Short Float at 8.95%. Institutions hold 14.02% of the Float.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LONDONER KENNETH L, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LONDONER KENNETH L bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $9.26 per share for a total of $37020.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.28 million shares.

BioSig Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that ZELDIS JEROME B (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $10.49 per share for $10489.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BSGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, LONDONER KENNETH L (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 3,600 shares at an average price of $10.84 for $39014.0. The insider now directly holds 1,278,758 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM).