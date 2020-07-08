Analysts suggest Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) could spike 10.99% in a year

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is 32.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.55 and a high of $85.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The PZZA stock was last observed hovering at around $83.88 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 4.42%.

At last check, trading at $88.30, the stock is 8.44% and 11.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 5.26% at the moment leaves the stock 36.90% off its SMA200. PZZA registered 82.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.67.

The stock witnessed a 6.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.60%, and is 7.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $1.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2541.82 and Fwd P/E is 39.45. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 209.27% and 2.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.10%).

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Analyst Forecasts

Papa John’s International Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $468.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -415.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA), with 1.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.48% while institutional investors hold 112.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.09M, and float is at 30.70M with Short Float at 14.26%. Institutions hold 106.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.81 million shares valued at $203.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.75% of the PZZA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 3.56 million shares valued at $189.88 million to account for 10.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jackson Square Partners, LLC which holds 2.97 million shares representing 9.14% and valued at over $158.39 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.73% of the shares totaling 2.51 million with a market value of $133.86 million.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swaysland Jack H, the company’s COO, International. SEC filings show that Swaysland Jack H sold 1,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $82.07 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19133.0 shares.

Papa John’s International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Lynch Robert (President and CEO) bought a total of 7,120 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $55.92 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75581.0 shares of the PZZA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, SCHNATTER JOHN H (10% Owner) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $63.24 for $63.24 million. The insider now directly holds 1,881,606 shares of Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA).

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading 37.49% up over the past 12 months. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is -46.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.97% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.39.