Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CNNE Stock Is Going Next

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is 7.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.51 and a high of $44.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNNE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.95 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.88% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 5.88% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $40.47, the stock is 3.55% and 12.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 17.02% off its SMA200. CNNE registered 36.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.85.

The stock witnessed a 8.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.76%, and is -2.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) has around 22482 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $980.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.93 and Fwd P/E is 266.33. Distance from 52-week low is 97.32% and -9.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cannae Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $109.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 434.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -61.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Top Institutional Holders

273 institutions hold shares in Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE), with 5.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.80% while institutional investors hold 93.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.10M, and float is at 74.37M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 86.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.91 million shares valued at $231.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.75% of the CNNE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 6.79 million shares valued at $227.52 million to account for 8.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity National Financial, Inc. which holds 5.71 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $191.1 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.17% of the shares totaling 5.66 million with a market value of $189.71 million.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Massey Richard N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Massey Richard N bought 26,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $37.50 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Cannae Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that WILLEY FRANK P (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $37.50 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the CNNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, MARTIRE FRANK R (Director) acquired 133,333 shares at an average price of $37.50 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 133,333 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE).