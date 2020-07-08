Check out this: Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is on the verge of a huge rally

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) is -37.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.10 and a high of $20.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPY stock was last observed hovering at around $11.45 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $13.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -26.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $11.35, the stock is 4.27% and 10.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -24.81% off its SMA200. BPY registered -40.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.16.

The stock witnessed a -10.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.96%, and is 15.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $9.60B and $8.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.85 and Fwd P/E is 21.20. Distance from 52-week low is 59.86% and -44.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Analyst Forecasts

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Top Institutional Holders

264 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), with 3.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 65.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 510.80M, and float is at 433.37M with Short Float at 6.98%. Institutions hold 64.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 87.1 million shares valued at $702.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.93% of the BPY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 42.37 million shares valued at $341.49 million to account for 9.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Asset Management Inc. which holds 12.02 million shares representing 2.75% and valued at over $96.89 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 2.55% of the shares totaling 11.15 million with a market value of $89.86 million.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) that is trading -26.92% down over the past 12 months. The St. Joe Company (JOE) is 2.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.66% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 28.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.91.