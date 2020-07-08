Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) stock Surged by 0.82% yesterday

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is -22.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.41 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.37 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $11.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.46% off the consensus price target high of $14.21 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -24.26% lower than the price target low of $8.41 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $10.45, the stock is 2.36% and 11.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -5.69% off its SMA200. CS registered -13.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.43.

The stock witnessed a -0.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.89%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has around 48500 employees, a market worth around $26.24B and $20.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.30 and Fwd P/E is 7.26. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.02% and -25.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credit Suisse Group AG quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.80% this year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), with institutional investors hold 2.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.47B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 2.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 9.93 million shares valued at $80.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.18% of the CS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Earnest Partners LLC with 6.58 million shares valued at $53.21 million to account for 5.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Allianz Asset Management GmbH which holds 3.5 million shares representing 2.89% and valued at over $28.33 million, while Brandes Investment Partners L.P. holds 2.53% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $24.84 million.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -21.20% down over the past 12 months. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is -48.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.93% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.