Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is -33.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.15 and a high of $128.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRI stock was last observed hovering at around $72.19 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.71% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -3.0% lower than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $73.13, the stock is -2.16% and -2.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -22.57% off its SMA200. DRI registered -42.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.82.

The stock witnessed a -15.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.77%, and is -5.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has around 184514 employees, a market worth around $9.54B and $7.81B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.88. Distance from 52-week low is 179.66% and -43.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Darden Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $1.55B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.30% in year-over-year returns.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Top Institutional Holders

940 institutions hold shares in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), with 368.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 83.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.82M, and float is at 124.06M with Short Float at 4.71%. Institutions hold 83.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.32 million shares valued at $780.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.85% of the DRI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.5 million shares valued at $571.96 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 6.55 million shares representing 5.42% and valued at over $356.75 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 6.16 million with a market value of $335.26 million.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by King Sarah H., the company’s SVP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that King Sarah H. bought 1,025 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 23 at a price of $58.50 per share for a total of $59963.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5027.0 shares.

Darden Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 that Broad Matthew R (SVP General Counsel) bought a total of 427 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 and was made at $58.50 per share for $24980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8611.0 shares of the DRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 23, Renninger Richard L. (SVP, Chief Development Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $58.50 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 5,653 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is trading -68.18% down over the past 12 months. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is -42.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.54% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.84.